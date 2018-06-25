Image copyright Google Image caption A blue BMW had been seen driving erratically before the girl was hit

Two people have been arrested after a child was hit by a car, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was struck on King Street in Maldon, Essex, at about 18:00 BST.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a blue BMW driving erratically before the crash.

The arrested people are being held on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Police have thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene by detaining what is believed to be one of the occupants of the BMW.

The child was treated by the East of England Ambulance Service, before being taken to a hospital in London by air ambulance.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the police.