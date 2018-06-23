Chelmsford stab murder inquiry: Four suspects released
- 23 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man have been released.
Officers found the man in his 40s in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on Friday. He died in hospital an hour later.
Essex Police said the investigation was continuing but it had released three men, aged 40, 53 and 59, and a 53-year-old woman.
A police cordon will remain in place at Meteor Way over the weekend.