Essex

Chelmsford stab murder inquiry: Four suspects released

  • 23 June 2018
Police officer at the scene of the stabbing
Image caption A nearby alleyway has been closed as part of the investigation

Four people arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man have been released.

Officers found the man in his 40s in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on Friday. He died in hospital an hour later.

Essex Police said the investigation was continuing but it had released three men, aged 40, 53 and 59, and a 53-year-old woman.

A police cordon will remain in place at Meteor Way over the weekend.

