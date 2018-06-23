Image caption A nearby alleyway has been closed as part of the investigation

Four people arrested over the fatal stabbing of a man have been released.

Officers found the man in his 40s in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, just before 01:00 BST on Friday. He died in hospital an hour later.

Essex Police said the investigation was continuing but it had released three men, aged 40, 53 and 59, and a 53-year-old woman.

A police cordon will remain in place at Meteor Way over the weekend.