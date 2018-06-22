Chelmsford murder arrests after fatal stabbing
A man who was found "severely injured" in the street with stab wounds has died, sparking a murder investigation.
Police found the man in his 40s in Cromar Way, Chelmsford, Essex, just before 01:00 BST.
He was pronounced dead in hospital at 02:00 and three men, aged 40, 53 and 59, and a 53-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
The 53-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs.
An alleyway near Meteor Road has been closed as part of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.