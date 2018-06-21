Image copyright Google Image caption The car was chased over 19 miles (30km) from Latchingdon to Laindon, where it crashed

A woman has been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a car crashed while being chased by police.

Essex Police said officers were called to Main Road, Southminster, after a woman was assaulted and a car taken without the owner's permission.

Officers later tried to stop the MG ZS but the driver refused to stop. They pursued the car from Latchingdon to Laindon, where it crashed in High Road.

Two men and a second woman also needed hospital treatment.

Essex Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.