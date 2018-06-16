Image copyright Police handout Image caption Fabian Kacica was described by his family and friends as a "generous and happy person"

A teenager who died after a stabbing in a seaside town centre was "generous" and "would never have hurt anyone", his family and friends have said.

Fabian Kacica, 19, from Southend, Essex, died after a "disturbance" near the town's library in May.

Four people have been charged with murder and a man aged 21 arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and possession of drugs has been bailed.

Paying tribute Mr Kacica's family and friends said he "had a heart of gold".

Image caption Extra patrols were carried out in Southend town centre following Mr Kacica's death

"He would never have hurt anyone and he always helped others. These qualities made him a very special person," the tribute said.

"He will always be remembered as a generous and happy person, with a good personality and a lot of friends who respected him.

"Fabian, you were definitely one of the good guys."

Mr Kacica was found in his car near The Forum at about 21:00 BST and died from a stab wound to the heart, Chelmsford Coroners' Court heard.

Two of the men charged with murder are also accused of attempted robbery.