Image copyright Family photo Image caption Summer Grant died after a bouncy castle blew away while she was still inside

Two fairground workers convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence after a bouncy castle blew away with a young girl inside have been jailed.

Summer Grant, seven, died after the inflatable was carried 300m across a park in Harlow, Essex, in March 2016.

William Thurston, 29, and his wife Shelby, 26, from Cambridgeshire, failed to ensure it was "adequately anchored" to the ground, a trial heard.

The pair were each sentenced to three years at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Summer, who died of "multiple traumatic injuries to the head, neck and chest", had been visiting Harlow Town Park with her father Lee and other relatives.

She was inside the Circus Superdome attraction when it was blown away from its moorings and bounced down the park before hitting a tree.

The court heard Summer only had "a few minutes" left of her turn but Mrs Thurston decided to "let them finish their go" before taking the inflatable down.

Image copyright Joe Giddens/PA Image caption Shelby and William Thurston have been found guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence