Image caption The inmate got on to the roof of HMP Chelmsford on Monday

A prisoner at Chelmsford prison is back in his cell after spending more than 24 hours on the roof.

The inmate got up there at about 11:00 BST on Monday and was spotted wearing tracksuit bottoms and waving and shouting while carrying a blanket.

Essex Police sealed off a stretch of Sandford Road in the city.

The Prison Service said the issue was "successfully resolved" on Tuesday afternoon without any injuries to staff or the prisoner.

"This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will push for the strongest possible punishment," a statement said.

The service has also said it expects to launch an investigation into how the inmate was able to get onto the roof.

HMP Chelmsford is a Category B prison and young offenders' institution, which holds up to 745 offenders.

Last year, a watchdog issued a report that said bullying and self-harm at the jail had increased.

But it also praised staff for their "considerable efforts" in engaging with prisoners on a day-to-day basis.