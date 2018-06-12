Image caption The inmate got on to the roof of HMP Chelmsford earlier

A prisoner has remained on the roof of Chelmsford prison for more than 24 hours.

A stretch of Sandford Road in the city has been sealed off by Essex Police after it closed nearby roads on Monday at about 11:00 BST.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said there was "no update" after the service previously said staff were "working to resolve an ongoing incident".

The man has been spotted waving and shouting, while carrying a blanket.

The Prison Service said it expected to launch an investigation into how the inmate was able to get onto the roof once the incident was over.

HMP Chelmsford is a Category B prison and young offenders' institution, which holds up to 745 offenders.

Last year, a watchdog issued a report that said bullying and self-harm at the jail had increased.

But it also praised staff for their "considerable efforts" in engaging with prisoners on a day-to-day basis.