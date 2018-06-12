Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Tina Cantello worked as a debt collector making door-to-door visits

A man has been charged with murdering a debt collector who was found with multiple stab wounds.

The body of Tina Cantello, 49, of Holst Avenue, Laindon, was discovered at a property in Derby Close, Langdon Hills, Basildon, on Saturday.

She was reported missing on Friday when she failed to return home from work.

Geoffrey Hutton, 38, of Derby Close, Langdon Hills, is due to appear at Basildon Magistrates' Court later charged with her murder.

Police said post-mortem tests established Ms Cantello "died from multiple stab wounds to the chest".