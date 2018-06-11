Image caption The inmate got on to the roof of HMP Chelmsford earlier

A prisoner has climbed on to the roof of HMP Chelmsford.

Essex police has closed roads and diverted traffic away from Sandford Road in the city after the man was seen on the prison's roof.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "Staff are working to resolve an ongoing incident involving one prisoner at HMP Chelmsford."

HMP Chelmsford is a Category B prison and young offenders institution which holds up to 745 offenders.

Last year a watchdog issued a report that said bullying and self-harm at the jail had increased but praised staff for their "considerable efforts" in engaging with prisoners on a day-to-day basis.