Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Chris May had been missing from his Essex home since 25 May 2015

A body found in woodland last month has been formally identified as a man who went missing three years ago.

Chris May, 28, was last seen at his home in Kelvedon, Essex, on 25 May 2015 - his car was discovered 10 miles away in Fairstead two days later.

His body was found near Braintree on 13 May following a call from a member of the public.

Cause of death is yet to be determined and a full inquest will be held in October.

Mr May's body was discovered at Troy's Farm in Faulkbourne, which is just under two miles away from where his car was found.

Essex Police said detectives were continuing to establish Mr May's final movements and appealed for anyone with information about his death to come forward.