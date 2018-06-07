Image caption The attack happened inside Baylee's launderette in Grays

A third man has admitted burglary and firearm offences after an attack at an Essex launderette during which a man died.

Joseph Pearl, 28, of Charter Place, Watford, appeared at Basildon Crown Court to admit aggravated burglary and possessing an imitation firearm.

Paul Robertson, 39, died from multiple injuries on 4 December at Baylee's laundrette on Southend Road.

Two men are due to face trial on 28 August in connection with the incident.

In May, Harrison Fryer, 24, and Jerome Johnson, 36, both of Charter Place, Watford, pleaded guilty at Basildon Crown Court to aggravated burglary and possessing an imitation firearm.

Image caption Three men have admitted offences after the attack in Grays in December

Michael Williams, 35, of Old Farm park, Milton Keynes and Christopher Salvador, 31, of Hemming Way, Watford deny charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.