A fourth person has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in a seaside town centre.

Fabian Kacica, 19, from Southend, Essex, died after a "disturbance" near the town's library on Monday.

Aidon Pearce, 20, of Treecot Drive, Leigh-on-Sea, was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier, and is also accused of attempted robbery.

Three other males, aged 17, 18 and 20 have faced the same charges.

There were angry scenes at a public meeting in Southend on Saturday, called by Essex Police to hear people's concerns after the stabbing.

One man shouted at police representatives, claiming if they "went on the high street now, there'd be not one single police officer".

An inquest heard Mr Kacica died from a single stab wound to the heart.

Chelmsford Coroners' Court was told he was found in his car near The Forum at about 21:00 BST.

Joe Paffey, 20, of Old Southend Road, Southend, who was arrested on Wednesday, appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Michael Nyathi, 18, of Steeplefield, Leigh-on-Sea, and a 17-year-old boy from Shoeburyness, who is too young to be identified, were remanded in custody at Chelmsford Crown Court.