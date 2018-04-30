Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Martin Dines' family described him as a gentle and funny man

A third person has been charged with the murder of a homeless man whose body was found in a multi-storey car park.

Martin Dines, 56, was discovered in St Mary's car park on Balkerne Hill, Colchester, on Monday, 23 April.

Mark Hartley, 32, of New Kiln Road, Colchester, is due to appear before the town's Magistrates' Court.

Two other people have already been remanded to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 25 May, and a fourth person was released under investigation.

Darren Miller, 45, of no fixed address, and Heidi Kennedy, 46, of Queen Elizabeth Way, Colchester, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court via video link on Friday charged with murder.