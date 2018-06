A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Essex on Saturday.

Bulgarian national Denis Petkov died after an incident on East Hanningfield Road, Rettendon.

Mihal Dobrev, of East Hanningfield Road, was due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

A 21-year-old man from Chelmsford arrested over the incident, has been released on police bail until 27 July.

Three men, aged 24, 42 and 30, have been released without charge after being arrested.