Image caption Matthew Leahy was found dead at the Linden Centre in November 2012

Three nurses were disciplined following the death of a patient at a mental health centre, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Leahy, 20, was found dead at the Linden Centre, Chelmsford, in November 2012.

Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard a group of nurses created a care plan after his death and post-dated the document to before his body was found.

One of the workers was dismissed for gross misconduct, and two were given written warnings.

All three, who have not been named, have been referred to the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the inquest heard.

During the first day of the hearing, the jury was told Mr Leahy had a history of drug-induced psychosis.

He had been living in a caravan at Bradwell Marina when he smashed up the property, made threats to kill himself and went missing, the jury heard.

He was taken to the inpatient unit at the Linden Centre, operated by the North Essex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, on 7 November 2012.

On 15 November, Mr Leahy's body was found in his room by staff members.

Cannabis use

Consultant pathologist Dr Ben Swift told the inquest a post mortem examination revealed the cause of Mr Leahy's death was hanging.

He had used cannabis prior to his death, but Dr Swift could not be sure when.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Hooper, from Essex Police, told the court no evidence was found of gross negligence by the Linden Centre, and Mr Leahy's death was not treated as suspicious.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray told the jury members they would be looking into "whether state authorities did everything they could have done to prevent his death".

The hearing, expected to last five days, continues.