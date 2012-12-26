Image caption Edward Gillespie, 38, went missing from a company Christmas party at a hotel in Essex

Police continued their search on Christmas Day for a 38-year-old man who went missing from a firm's Christmas party in Essex.

Edward Gillespie was last seen in the early hours of Saturday at the Roydon Marina Hotel near Roydon Mill.

When he failed to return to his home in Luton, relatives reported him missing and an investigation began.

Mr Gillespie's car was found at the hotel and a search of the local area began on Sunday evening.

A police marine unit, helicopter and other specialist teams have been searching the River Stort, riverbanks, the hotel and grounds.

Mr Gillespie was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue and grey small chequered long sleeved top and green trainers, police said.

Chief Insp David Colwell said: "We are extremely concerned for Mr Gillespie's welfare.

"Teams will also be involved in searching more remote areas, waterways, boats and nearby caravans.

"Mr Gillespie had been attending a company party at the hotel and was due to stay overnight before checking out on Saturday morning.

"His car and belongings were at the hotel but there was no sign of Mr Gillespie.

"We want to hear from anyone who might have seen him, possibly walking around outside the hotel in the early hours of Saturday.

"We also appeal to all dog walkers or ramblers over the Christmas period to look out for Mr Gillespie, especially if they are walking across the open and remote areas in and around Roydon."