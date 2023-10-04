Sculpture by the Lakes: Tour of 'labour of love' botanic garden
"We want this to be here forever for people to enjoy."
Monique and Simon Gudgeon embarked on an ambitious labour of love 16 years ago when they began transforming a fishery into a unique garden.
Sculpture by the Lakes in Dorset received botanic garden accreditation over the summer and was recognised for its gardens and plant conservation efforts.
To achieve the accreditation, gardens must submit evidence of their conservation activities, sustainability and public engagement.
Mrs Gudgeon gave the BBC a tour of the Dorchester-based beauty spot, which is one of only 83 official botanical gardens in the world.
