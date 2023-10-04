Sculpture by the Lakes: Tour of 'labour of love' botanic garden

Monique Gudgeon at Sculpture by the Lakes
Monique Gudgeon left a city career in PR to retrain in horticulture, while her husband Simon is a sculptor

"We want this to be here forever for people to enjoy."

Monique and Simon Gudgeon embarked on an ambitious labour of love 16 years ago when they began transforming a fishery into a unique garden.

Sculpture by the Lakes in Dorset received botanic garden accreditation over the summer and was recognised for its gardens and plant conservation efforts.

To achieve the accreditation, gardens must submit evidence of their conservation activities, sustainability and public engagement.

Mrs Gudgeon gave the BBC a tour of the Dorchester-based beauty spot, which is one of only 83 official botanical gardens in the world.

"There was just flat grass here, it was like a golf course," Mrs Gudgeon said. "We're going to be leaving a richer environment for wildlife and nature"
The sculpture garden's emphasis is on conservation, biodiversity and sustainability
"We're constantly striving to make ourselves better so that we create a great environment," Mrs Gudgeon said
The attraction describes itself as Dorset's "best kept secret"
Places recognised by Botanic Gardens Conservation International in the past include Cornwall's Eden Project
The founders said it was "extraordinary" to be recognised with "proper grown ups" such as The Eden Project. "I do suffer from imposter syndrome," Mrs Gudgeon added
The site is home to the national collection of Forsythia, as it tries to gather every species of the yellow flowering shrub
It also has a specific focus on conifers, which Mrs Gudgeon said were "probably one of the most at-threat groups of plants because they're quite ancient" and are being "pushed to the limits through climate change"
She also loves their silver birch forest: "After the Oak I think they're one of the most important trees for wildlife"
The Gudgeons are taking steps to ensure the garden's longevity. "You're here to preserve what nature has provided for future generation," they added

