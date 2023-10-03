Council ends funding for Bournemouth and Christchurch Christmas lights
Christmas light displays in parts of Bournemouth and Christchurch will no longer receive council funding.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said ending its contribution to festive street lighting would save £50,000.
The Christmas Tree Wonderland and Poole Christmas Maritime Light Trail events will still go ahead,
Bournemouth's Business Improvement District said it would "step in" and provide lights in the town centre.
Andy Martin, portfolio holder for culture said the council was facing a funding shortfall of £44m and faced some "difficult decisions" to balance mounting pressure on children's and adult social care services.
"We do not underestimate the sense of celebration and joy Christmas brings to our communities, but we must balance this with our need to take a responsible approach to our financial commitments," he added.
He said the council was working with the business community and community representatives with ideas for Christmas.
Bournemouth Business Improvement District's Paul Kenvig said Bournemouth's town centre lights "will be there", along with light projections on to buildings.
"We're disappointed the local authority has taken the decision, we understand it - every local authority is facing the most appalling pressures.
"We will have to step in and support our businesses in this way. Our focus is supporting businesses at a key time of year," he added.