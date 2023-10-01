Dorset weekly round-up: 25 September - 1 October 2023
- Published
A story featuring a referee who said he was attacked by a parent during a football match was among our most read stories this week in Dorset.
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Referee reports being chased by parent to police
A referee who was chased by a parent following a youth football game said he was reporting it to the police.
Roger Hughes had been overseeing an under-18s match between Portland United and Merley Common on 17 September when the incident took place.
Both clubs said they were looking into the matter.
Apology over 'crass' placement of beach artwork
A council has apologised for a "crass" art exhibit after the families of two children complained it frames the area of sea where they lost their lives.
Sunnah Khan, 12, and Joe Abbess, 17, died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth Pier on 31 May.
A rectangular installation called Portal was set up on the beach nearby but was closed down following the complaint.
Police find £45k of cannabis after cuckooing tip-off
Cannabis plants with an estimated value of £45,000 have been found in a police raid on a house where its residents were suspected of being "cuckooed".
Officers made the discovery at a property in Norfolk Road, Weymouth, on 17 September and arrested two people who were subsequently released pending more inquiries.
Cuckooing sees drug dealers using threats to establish a base for selling drugs in someone's home.
Beavers born in county for second year running
Beavers have been born in Dorset for the second year running as part of a conservation project.
Dorset Wildlife Trust introduced an adult male and adult female into a freshwater habitat in 2021 as part of the project to bring beavers back to a site in west Dorset.
The trust said successful breeding for the second year showed the pair were "healthy and happy".
Dorset boy recognised as community hero for his bravery
A Dorset boy who resumed his love of sailing after suffering a haemorrhagic stroke caused by a brain tumour has been recognised for his bravery.
Will Sears, from Christchurch, qualified as a day skipper and dinghy instructor after his illness in 2019, when he was just 12 years old.
He now takes groups of children on sailing courses as well as volunteering and was honoured at the BBC's Make a Difference Awards on Tuesday.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.