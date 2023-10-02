Dorset pop-up campsite refused after five-year run
- Published
Plans for a pop-up campsite, close to a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), have been rejected due to habitat regulations.
Operators at Clayford Field Camping, near Wimborne, wanted permission for up to 50 tents or campervans for July and August next year.
But the plans were rejected despite the site operating there for the past five summers.
Dorset Council said it could harm the heathland environment.
The application had drawn an objection from ward councillor Robin Cook who claimed that camping was now causing a problem in the area with additional traffic, litter, noise and pollution from fire pits.
Mr Cook said said the application was also contrary to Dorset Council's policies set out in the Dorset Heathland Planning Framework.
Natural England said no mitigation measures would help because of the proximity of the campsite to the Holt and West Moors heaths' SSSI, which is also designated as a Dorset heaths special area of conservation, a Dorset heathlands protected area and a designated Ramsar site - a wetland of international importance - some of the highest levels of protection possible.
The application said the facilities on the campsite would only be temporary.
It said facilities would include shipping container shower and toilet blocks, hot and cold water for washing up provided under a canopy and adequate provision to deal with rubbish and waste water.
