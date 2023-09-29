Dorset Police officer accused of rape 'told woman sex was a mistake'
- Published
A police officer has told his rape trial a woman accused him after he said their consensual sex was a mistake.
PC Ravi Canhye, 47, is charged with carrying out a series of sexual attacks in April 2022.
The Dorset officer slapped and bit the woman like an "animal", Winchester Crown Court previously heard.
He denies two rapes, three assaults by penetration, an attempted rape and a sexual assault, as well as a sexual assault on another woman.
PC Canhye, from Poole, "span out of control" after drinking excessively over the course of a weekend, prosecutors previously said.
He raped his friend and threatened to abuse her, the jury previously heard.
'Photographs of bruises'
However, the complainant had "a smile on her face" two days later when she talked to him about their sexual encounter, the officer told the court.
Giving evidence, he said the woman asked him: "What was that all about, then?"
He said he replied: "I am sorry. It was never meant to happen. I see you as a friend and it was a mistake."
PC Canhye said he apologised again when she showed him photographs of bruises on her breasts and told him: "Look what you did to me."
Previously, the court heard the officer drank to cope with anxiety and depression.
On the day after the alleged rape, the two women found him lying "sweating and in a state" at home, the jury was told.
The second complainant has accused him of putting his hand up her skirt while the first complainant went out to buy him more alcohol, the court heard.
The officer remains suspended by Dorset Police while the trial continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.