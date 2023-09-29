Dorset: Man's coasteering death was misadventure, jury says
A father who drowned when he was swept out to sea on a coasteering trip died as a result of misadventure, an inquest jury has concluded.
Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney, Buckinghamshire, died near Swanage, Dorset, in May 2019.
Eight other participants, including his two sons, were rescued by a lifeboat.
Activity firm Land & Wave, whose safety plans for the excursion were examined in court, said its thoughts were with Mr Farrell's family.
The "caring, loving" father, who was separated from his wife, took the boys on the swimming and scrambling adventure at Hedbury Quarry on 26 May, the court heard.
Mr Farrell, who had told the group's sole instructor that he was not a strong swimmer, soon became breathless in the water, the inquest heard.
The guide, Charles Ridley, towed him to a ledge but a large wave swept Mr Farrell back into the sea, the jury was told.
The instructor dived back in to recover him and began CPR but Mr Farrell never regained consciousness.
The other swimmers, including two children aged 10 and 12, were left drifting in high waves for more than 45 minutes before being rescued, the inquest was told.
In its narrative conclusion, the jury said: "Ian Farrell died as a consequence of misadventure.
"He inhaled sea water after becoming breathless during a swim. After he was recovered to a ledge, a large wave swept him back in. This occurred in a challenging sea state."
During the hearing, former Land & Wave director David Mutton was questioned by the coroner about safety procedures.
He said it was not necessary for guides to ask participants about their sea swimming confidence, to carry a VHF radio or to work with an assistant.
Dorset coroner Brendan Allen said: "I am sure that you will want to recognise the incredible bravery of coasteering instructors, the RNLI and coastguards and others. It must have been a terrifying experience."
He said he would be writing a Prevention of Future Deaths Report.
