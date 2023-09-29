Bournemouth: Apology to sea death families over 'crass' artwork
A council has apologised for a "crass" art exhibit after the families of two children complained it frames the area of sea where they lost their lives.
Sunnah Khan, 12 and Joe Abbess, 17, died after being pulled from the sea off Bournemouth Pier on 31 May.
A 15m (49ft), rectangular installation called Portal was set up on the beach nearby on Wednesday as part of the town's Arts by the Sea Festival.
But the council said work was now under way to close the installation down.
Graham Farrant, chief executive of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP), said: "We are deeply sorry for such a crass mistake which clearly should never have happened.
"We have extended an unreserved apology to the families for causing further upset at what is undoubtedly already a distressing time.
"Work is under way to close down the installation and we will review our internal processes to understand how this happened and what changes need to be made to avoid this from happening again."
Joe, from Southampton, and Sunnah, from Buckinghamshire, were part of a group of people swept out to sea near the pier.
At the opening of their inquests in June, the court heard there was a "suggestion" a rip current had led to the pair drowning.
