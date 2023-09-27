Bournemouth: Major works begin to install two new footbridges
Major work is under way to install two new bridges for pedestrians and cyclists over a railway line.
The 4m (13ft) wide, 31m (102ft) long prefabricated structures will be lifted into position in Glenferness Avenue, Bournemouth, in the coming days.
The road bridge will remain unaltered but will be shut to motorists until the expected end of the works in December.
The bridges will form part of the route between Bournemouth town centre and Talbot Woods, Winton and Wallisdown.
By February 2024, improvements will also be made to the junction in East Avenue, which will see a new toucan crossing installed in Glenferness Avenue just north of East Avenue.
The diversion route via East Avenue and Elgin Road is currently in place and signposted.
Councillor Andy Hadley said: "Installing these bridges is a significant piece of engineering work.
"They will fix a longstanding barrier to local journeys.... It's all part of our ongoing commitment to reducing road congestion and enabling active, sustainable travel."
