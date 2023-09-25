Dorset Police officer 'became animal' as he raped friend, court hears
A police officer "became an animal" as he raped a friend and "revelled in her discomfort", a court has heard.
Dorset Police constable Ravi Canhye, 47, is accused of assaulting two women while he was off duty in April 2022.
The serving officer is alleged to have slapped and bitten the woman during the assault, Winchester Crown Court heard.
He denies two rapes, an attempted rape, three assaults by penetration and a sexual assault on one woman, as well as one sexual assault on another woman.
Dorset Police previously said PC Canhye, of Fernhill Close in Poole, was suspended when the allegations were made and has remained suspended throughout the investigation.
At the start of his trial, Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, told jurors the complainant was a friend of the defendant.
She had previously considered a romantic relationship with PC Canhye, but he had ruled this out.
'Out of control'
Ms Jones told the court during the weekend in April last, PC Canhye had drunk excessively and "become a completely" different person, and attacked his friend despite the pair having had consensual sex the night before.
She said the case concerns a period of time when the police officer "span out of control".
Ms Jones added: "The alcohol changed him or simply disinhibited him to reveal the true side of him.
"He abused his friendship with one woman who had been nothing but kind and helpful to him.
"He was so wrapped up in his own needs and desires he saw both her and her friend as objects to use and abuse as he wanted."
The prosecutor added when PC Canhye attacked the friend, she had become frightened and obeyed his orders.
Ms Jones said: "It came to a point where, she says, every time he was being too rough, when he was hurting her, that was exciting him and that made him worse at what he did."
She added: "...she considered him to be behaving like an animal [which] seemed to drive him on more."
The trial continues.
