Weymouth: Lifting bridge shuts for repair work
- Published
A 93-year-old lifting bridge in a seaside town has closed to traffic while repairs are carried out.
Weymouth Town Bridge needs to have welds replaced after cracks appeared in the road surface.
The bridge will shut during the day with traffic lights in place overnight until 3 October. It will then shut to traffic - but a footway will stay open.
The bridge has a lifting schedule for boats during the work, which is due to finish on 30 November.
Jack Wiltshire, Dorset Council's head of highways, said: "Weymouth Town Bridge has over 2,700 welds attaching the steel deck plates on to the bridge beams.
"If we don't replace the welds, water will get through the deck plate to the beams and will start to cause corrosion to the body of the structure - causing much greater damage and threatening the operation of this vital lifting bridge."
A number of tents will be put up over the bridge so the work can continue in poor weather.
The work will also see the deck of the bridge resurfaced.
The council said further works are likely to take place in early spring or autumn of next year.
