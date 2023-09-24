Dorset weekly round-up: 18 September - 24 September 2023
A coroner's inquest into a coasteering death featured among our most read stories this week in Dorset.
A variety of local issues featured on the BBC News website, BBC Radio Solent and South Today.
We have picked five stories to keep you up to date.
Son recalls father's fatal coasteering trip
A teenager has described how his father struggled to swim on a commercially-run coasteering trip before he slipped off a ledge and drowned.
Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney, Buckinghamshire, died near Swanage, Dorset, in May 2019 when he was taking part in the activity, which involves jumping, climbing and swimming, with his sons at Hedbury Quarry.
His son Sean Farrell, who was 15 at the time, told the inquest into his father's death that he "felt so helpless" watching him struggle.
Red List bird species return after rewilding
A rewilding project has led to the return of a number of bird species that are in critical decline.
Seven birds on the Conservation Concern Red List - including skylark, nightjar and tree pipit - have been spotted at Wild Woodbury in Dorset.
Dorset Wildlife Trust has been transforming the 170 hectare (420 acre) former agricultural site, near Bere Regis, since acquiring it in 2021.
Beach deaths girl in sea nearly an hour - coroner
A 12-year-old girl who drowned off Bournemouth beach was in the water nearly an hour after getting into difficulty, a coroner has said.
Sunnah Khan, from High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, and Joe Abbess, from Southampton, died and eight others were treated by paramedics after getting into difficulties in the sea on 31 May.
Speaking at a pre-inquest hearing, Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin also said she could not yet rule out that the movement of the pleasure boat, The Dorset Belle, was a factor in their deaths.
Organ removal cancer survivor helping researchers
A cancer patient who had to have all the organs within her pelvis removed is at the centre of a research project designed to improve future treatments.
Sharon Applin, 58, from Wimborne is taking part in the study at Southampton General Hospital.
She said she wanted to ensure the "best reconstruction and quality of life" for other patients.
Golf club fire caused by electrical fault
A fire that left a golf club badly damaged was caused by an electrical fault, the fire service has said.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service sent nine crews and took two hours to tackle the fire at Christchurch Golf Club on Monday.
An electrical box set light to the exterior of a caravan, which spread to the nearby driving range.
