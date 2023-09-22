Poole cockle fishermen lead sustainable fishing drive
- Published
Fishermen in a south coast harbour have been globally recognised for their green fishing practices.
Poole's clam and cockle fishery was certified as sustainable by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), one of 19 around the UK and Ireland.
An MSC grant has since paid for training to help 70 of the harbour's fishermen identify protected species.
The status was achieved by not over-fishing, meaning shellfish stocks remain healthy year-on-year.
The Ocean Stewardship Fund pays for important research into protecting marine habitats, with £750,000 awarded to 26 fisheries across 15 countries in 2023.
Tommy Russell, chairman of Poole & District Fishermen's Association, said they applied for the grant to further demonstrate their compliance with sustainable fishing.
He added that protecting endangered species was also a factor the fishermen needed to consider.
"We've got seals in the harbour that just poke their head out the water, usually with a fish in their face.
"My message to the fishing industry is a song we should all be singing... sustainability, sustainability, sustainability," he said.
The Poole Harbour Clam and Cockle Fishery was established around 25 years ago and is worth more than £1m per year in first-hand sales.
Shell fisherman Mike Bailey said he believed careful fishing had ensured there was still a thriving supply of shellfish in the harbour.
"Stocks are as healthy as they've ever been, year-on-year and that's definitely down to good stewardship," he said.
George Clark, programme director at the Marine Stewardship Council, said the Poole fishermen were reaping the benefits of putting green practices in place.
He said: "The MSC certified fisheries... show how meeting a high bar of sustainability is achievable and creates real, lasting, positive impacts for our marine environment as a result."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.