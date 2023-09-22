Portland: Homes plan for 'diminutive' wash-houses refused
A council has refused plans to turn "diminutive" historical wash-houses into one-bedroom homes.
Dorset Council said the outbuildings in Grove, Portland, would have offered "cramped and limited floor-space" and "particularly constrained headroom".
It added that the plans threatened "substantial harm" to the six Grade II listed structures.
Applicant Eastville Stores Ltd said the housing plan would have given the wash-houses a viable future.
It said some of them were not in use and had fallen into disrepair.
The single-room structures, behind Alma Terrace and standing against the wall of Portland Prison and Young Offender Institution, date from the late 19th or early 20th Centuries.
The terrace was formerly inhabited by prison officers and the outbuildings still contain original copper basins for washing.
Their Historic England listing describes them as "unusually grand and... a reminder of the C19 social scene".
The plans proposed a new mezzanine level for bedrooms and a single-storey extension for bathrooms.
Planning officer Thomas Whild said the 36-sq-m (388-sq-ft) floor-space was below the government's minimum standard.
His report continued: "The mezzanine bedroom would have particularly constrained headroom.
"In addition to the cramped and limited internal floor-space the dwellings would also have minimal external amenity space."
Portland Town Council initially supported the proposal but later objected after hearing of concerns.
