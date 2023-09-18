Bournemouth beach deaths: Sunnah Khan in sea nearly an hour
A 12-year-old girl who drowned off Bournemouth beach was in the water nearly an hour after getting into difficulty, a coroner has said.
A pre-inquest hearing into the deaths of Sunnah Khan and Joe Abbess was told that CCTV from 31 May showed a group of young people struggling at 15:46 BST.
Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin said the lifeguard arrived seven minutes later.
She said Mr Abbess, 17, was pulled from the sea at 16:18 but Sunnah was not found until 16:45.
Sunnah Khan, from Buckinghamshire, and Joe Abbess, from Southampton, died and eight others were injured in the incident.
Dorset Coroner's Court was also told a pleasure cruiser, the Dorset Belle, was cleared of any involvement by Dorset Police.
But the coroner said she could not yet rule out that the movement of the boat itself was a factor in their deaths.
A second pre-inquest hearing will be held before the full inquest begins early next year.
