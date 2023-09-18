Christchurch Golf Club badly damaged by overnight fire
A golf club has been badly damaged in an overnight fire.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said nine crews took two hours to tackle the blaze, at Christchurch Golf Club in Iford, which broke out shortly before 4:00 BST.
The club said the building was closed after an "unforeseen incident" and confirmed that "everyone was safe".
A joint police-fire service investigation into the cause of the fire has begun.
Christchurch Golf Club said on social media it was assessing the situation following the fire and would "work toward reopening".
Fire fighters remained on the scene until around 8:30.
