In Pictures: Lightning in the skies over Hampshire and Dorset

louisagiordano - Bournemouthlouisagiordano - Bournemouth
BBC Weather Watcher louisagiordano captured this impressive shot over Bournemouth Pier

Storms over the south coast have seen the skies illuminated with lightning.

Thunderstorms hit Hampshire and Dorset on Sunday evening as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for south-east England until 06:00 BST on Monday.

Heavy rain brought "torrential downpours" across the south-west of England on Sunday morning, with localised flooding in south Devon and in Somerset.

More storms are possible as the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, is set to move across the UK between Tuesday and Thursday.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "That will be getting picked up by the jet stream. Showers in places could be heavy with a risk of further thunderstorms.

"It could be quite an unsettled, autumnal week to come."

Lewis Jefferies
The sky over Portsea was lit up in vivid colours in this photo by BBC Weather Watcher Lewis Jefferies
JayPhotography - Bournemouth
JayPhotography captured this striking image in the sky over Bournemouth
Sarah Phillips - Havant
In Havant Sarah Phillips took this photo of what she called the "amazing thunderstorm"
GRAEME
BBC Weather Watcher GRAEME captured this image of lighning in the clouds over Clanfield
StormWatcherJake
StormWatcherJake's timing was perfect to take this photo of the stormy skies over Waterlooville
Sacers - Andover
In Andover BBC Weather Watcher Sacers's image looks like watercolour as vivid lightning lit up the sky
Lewis Jefferies
Lewis Jeffieres was busy in Portsea also taking this picture of lightning over tower blocks

