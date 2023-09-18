In Pictures: Lightning in the skies over Hampshire and Dorset
Storms over the south coast have seen the skies illuminated with lightning.
Thunderstorms hit Hampshire and Dorset on Sunday evening as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for south-east England until 06:00 BST on Monday.
Heavy rain brought "torrential downpours" across the south-west of England on Sunday morning, with localised flooding in south Devon and in Somerset.
More storms are possible as the remnants of Hurricane Lee, which hit New England in the US and eastern Canada, is set to move across the UK between Tuesday and Thursday.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: "That will be getting picked up by the jet stream. Showers in places could be heavy with a risk of further thunderstorms.
"It could be quite an unsettled, autumnal week to come."
