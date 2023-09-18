Three people released after woman, 18, dies in crash near Ringwood
- Published
Three people have been released under police investigation after an 18-year-old woman died and three others were injured in a car crash.
Dorset Police said a blue BMW 1 Series left the carriageway on Hurn Road between Ringwood and Matchams on Saturday shortly after 21:30 BST.
The woman, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three other people, also in the car, were taken to hospital. All three have now been released, police confirmed.
Following the crash, two men and a woman, all aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of driving offences.
The force said it was continuing to investigate the full circumstances and urged witnesses, anyone who saw the car being driven before the crash and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.