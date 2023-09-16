Christchurch: Arrested man released after woman dies in house fire
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire has been released on police bail.
The woman, aged in her 80s, was found at the detached home in Kings Avenue, Christchurch, Dorset shortly after 10:10 BST on Wednesday.
Dorset Police said the man, in his 60s, was known to the woman and had been released pending further inquiries.
A cordon remains in place at the home. Anyone with information is urged to speak to officers at the scene.
Police said a full investigation was ongoing together with Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue to establish the circumstances of the fire and the woman's death.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.