Dorset: Man died while coasteering with sons, inquest hears
- Published
A man died while he was on a commercially-run coasteering trip with his two sons, an inquest has heard.
Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney, Buckinghamshire, was pronounced dead after being rescued from the sea in May 2019, Dorset coroner Brendan Allen said.
Eight other participants were recovered from the water, the inquest jury heard.
Mr Farrell had been taking part in the sport, which involves jumping, climbing and swimming, at Hedbury Quarry.
Mr Allen said the father of two quickly fell behind the group after entering the sea on 26 May.
Charles Ridley, a guide with adventure firm Land & Wave, swam with Mr Farrell before deciding that he could not continue, the coroner said.
However, Mr Farrell was unable to climb out of the water despite being thrown a rope to hold, the jury was told.
Mr Allen continued: "Iain fell face-first into the water. Mr Ridley dived in and began chest compressions because Iain was unresponsive."
The remainder of the group in the sea alerted nearby climbers, who alerted coastguards.
A helicopter winched Mr Farrell onto the quarry floor where resuscitation efforts continued in vain, the coroner said.
In a statement, read out in court, the victim's wife Amanda paid tribute to her "kind, caring, loving" husband of 18 years.
She said her sons, who were aged 13 and 15 at the time, had suffered "upset, anger, frustration, a lack of trust and more" as a result of his death.
Mr Farrell's brother, Matthew, said he was "strong, fit and healthy" but "did not have a reliable swimming technique" and would need to rest after one or two lengths in a pool.
David Mutton, a former director of Land & Wave, told the hearing the firm was accredited by the Adventure Activities Licensing Service, which carried out annual inspections.
He said Mr Ridley was certified as a guide by the firm's external adviser, although no national qualification existed at the time.
Mr Mutton said while groups often had two guides, lone working was approved by both the adviser and by guidelines in the National Coasteering Charter.
The inquest at Bournemouth Civic Centre continues.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.