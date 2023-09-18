Inquest to open into man's coasteering death in Dorset
An inquest is due to open later into the death of a man who was on a commercially-organised coasteering trip with his two sons.
Iain Farrell, 49, of Dorney, Buckinghamshire, drowned in the sea near Swanage in May 2019. Eight other people were recovered from the water.
He had been taking part in the sport, which involves jumping, climbing and swimming, at Dancing Ledge.
The two-week inquest will be heard before a jury at Bournemouth Town Hall.
