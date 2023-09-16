Weymouth: Road closures warning for Ironman triathlon
- Published
Drivers are being warned of road closures in parts of Dorset for the Ironman triathlon.
The event, based in Weymouth, is set to see over 2,000 competitors take part in a swim, bike ride and run.
Seafront roads in the town will be closed for the swim and running stages from the early hours until 18:00 BST.
The 56 mile (90 km) cycling course loop, which begins at Lodmoor Country Park, will see roads shut to Kings Stag then back to Weymouth via Dorchester.
Dorset Council said it had distributed letters to more than 70,000 residents to warn them of the expected disruption and road closures.
The authority said those who live or are visiting somewhere directly off a route that will be closed may want to consider delaying their journey until roads reopen.
It also suggested "moving your vehicle while the roads are open and leave it parked off the route so it is not affected by the event".
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
The competition is a 1.2 mile (1.9 km) swim in Weymouth bay, a 13.1 mile (21.1 km) run through the town, and a 56 mile (90 km) cycle race through rural west Dorset.
It takes competitors between four and seven hours to complete the 70.3 mile (113km) triathlon.
Seafront attractions in the town including Sandworld will close on Sunday, the Weymouth Recycling Centre will not open, and access to Dorchester Recycling Centre will be disrupted.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.