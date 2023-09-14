Christchurch: Murder arrest after woman found dead in house fire
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died in a house fire.
The fire broke on the ground floor of the home in Kings Avenue Christchurch, Dorset shortly after 10:10 BST on Wednesday.
Police said the woman, aged in her 80s, was found unresponsive inside the home and pronounced dead at the scene.
The arrested man, aged in his 60s, who was known to the woman, remains in custody.
Dorset Police said the woman's family had been informed.
The force added a full investigation together with Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue was underway "to establish the circumstances of the fire and the woman's death".
A cordon remains in place at the home - anyone with information is being urged to speak to officers at the scene.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.