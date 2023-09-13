Bournemouth house still cordoned off in remains find probe

Crime scene at off Boscombe Overcliff Drive in Bournemouth
Partial remains found on 26 August were identified as 49-year-old Simon Shotton

A police cordon at a house is still in place almost three weeks after human remains were first found off a path down to a beach.

Identified as Simon Shotton, the partial remains were found near Manor Steps Zig Zag, Boscombe, on 26 August.

Cordons were placed at several sites in Boscombe including Aylesbury Road where police investigations are ongoing.

Debbie Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, have been charged with Mr Shotton's murder.

Several cordons were in place in Boscombe, including Aylesbury Road and Manor Road

The pair are due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 20 October.

Dorset Police said a cordon at Boscombe Chine Gardens where further remains of the 49-year-old, from Bournemouth, were found on 6 September has now been lifted.

Following the discovery in the beachfront gardens near Boscombe pier, police appealed for anyone who may have seen someone with a black suitcase to come forward.

A major incident portal has been set up by the force where anyone who saw suspicious activity in the Boscombe area between 31 July and 26 August can upload information or images.

