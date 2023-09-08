Paul Gascoigne 'couldn't resist' kissing Prince William

Paul Gascoigne and Prince WilliamPA Media
Paul Gascoigne turned up to greet Prince William in Bournemouth

Paul Gascoigne said he "couldn't resist" kissing the Prince of Wales on the cheek during a friendly encounter in a sandwich shop.

The former England footballer turned up in a crowd that greeted Prince William at a branch of Pret A Manger in Bournemouth.

He said: "I just thought I couldn't resist, I've got to give him a kiss."

The prince was visiting the shop's town centre branch to hear about the company's work with homeless people.

Recounting the events to GB News, Mr Gascoigne, 56, said: "I was just having a coffee with my manager, Katie.

"So as we were walking up, there were hundreds of people and dozens of cameras and I thought, 'Well, that's nice of them to turn up for me.'

"But Prince William was there, so I said to Katie I'd met him at a couple of England games before, and I thought I'm going to say hello to him.

"So obviously I went in and I just started talking to him and, I don't know why, I just said, 'Prince, it's Gazza.'

"...What a great guy he is, and I tell you what, he's good-looking and all."

PA Media
Prince William helped out in the Pret A Manger kitchen

He added: "So it was nice of him to go out of his way, not just to speak to us but to put his arm around us and all that, you know.

"So, in fairness, I kept it in the family and I gave him a kiss.

"I felt like I could've talked to him for ages and it was really nice for him to actually be in Bournemouth."

Prince William was filmed chatting with Mr Gascoigne, who lives locally, before posing with him for a selfie.

He later spoke about the encounter, saying: "We even bumped into Gazza.

"He popped into (Pret) - it's been a very interesting morning."

In June, Prince William launched a five-year campaign to end homelessness, which he said should not exist in a "modern and progressive society".

Pret UK is one of nine organisations that have pledged to employ people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as donating unsold food.

