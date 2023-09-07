Prince William kissed by Gazza in Bournemouth Pret a Manger
- Published
Paul Gascoigne has kissed the Prince of Wales on the cheek during a friendly encounter in a sandwich shop.
The ex-footballer turned up in a crowd that greeted the prince at a branch of Pret A Manger in Bournemouth.
Gascoigne, who has struggled with alcoholism, told Prince William he was "a lot better, getting there", before leaning in to give him a brief kiss.
The prince was visiting the shop's town centre branch to hear about the company's work with homeless people.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Prince William chatted warmly with Gascoigne, who lives locally, before posing with him for a selfie.
He later spoke about the encounter, saying: "We even bumped into Gazza.
"He popped into (Pret) - it's been a very interesting morning."
In June, Prince William launched a five-year campaign to end homelessness, which he said should not exist in a "modern and progressive society".
Pret UK is one of nine organisations that have pledged to employ people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, as well as donating unsold food.
Prince William also visited the Vitality Stadium to find out about the work being done by AFC Bournemouth to support those at risk of homelessness.
Members of the club told him about their plan to carry out community work over the next five years as part of the Prince's Homewards project.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.