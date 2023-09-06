Bournemouth: Further cliff-side remains found after two in court
Further human remains have been found off a path leading to a beach.
Partial human remains found near Manor Steps Zig Zag, Boscombe, Dorset on 26 August were identified as Simon Shotton, 49, from Bournemouth.
Debbie Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, have been charged with his murder.
Dorset Police urged witnesses who may have seen someone acting suspiciously with a black suitcase in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens to contact them.
The force believes the latest remains discovered are linked to their investigation into Mr Shotton's death.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "While we have yet to formally identify the latest remains discovered, at this time we do believe this is linked to our ongoing investigation and the family of Simon Shotton has been updated.
"Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time.
"It is important that as part of our ongoing investigation, we speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area of Boscombe Chine Gardens between Friday 18 August and Friday 1 September.
"I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen somebody in possession of a black suitcase acting suspiciously in the vicinity."
A police cordon has been put in place while investigative work is been carried out.
Ms Pereira and Mr Atkins are due to appear at Bournemouth Crown Court on 20 October.
