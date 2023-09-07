Poole girl Violet, six, to get Inspirational Child award
A six-year-old girl with severe health problems who "always thinks of other poorly children first" is set to receive an award.
Violet from Poole, Dorset, who has a brain condition called Chiari malformation, has won the WellChild charity's Inspirational Child category.
She will collect her award in a ceremony in London on 7 September.
Violet was nominated by her mother Holly, who said Violet was "determined to live life to the full".
The WellChild Awards, in association with healthcare company GSK, celebrate the resilience of children and young people living with serious illnesses or complex medical needs.
Violet was picked from hundreds of nominations from across the UK.
The award is given to a child or young person between the ages of four and 18 "who has kept smiling and defied the odds despite living with a long-term serious health condition".
Because of the large amount of entries, her mother Holly said she had "never expected anything to come off of it" when she nominated Violet.
"I'm just really proud of her. She really deserves it," Holly said.
She added that Violet's health issues showed "straight from birth" and after cerebral palsy was ruled out, she was diagnosed with Chiari malformation.
"It basically means she has too much brain for her skull," Holly said.
In five years, she has undergone multiple brain surgeries and other medical procedures to manage ongoing problems.
But despite her own health problems, she said Violet "always thinks of other poorly children first and tries to make things better for them".
Matt James, chief executive of WellChild, said that the charities' awards are also an opportunity to "shine a light on the dedication" of siblings, parent carers and professionals who look after children and young people with complex medical needs.
Violet said that she looked forward to the ceremony and to see Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, who is the charity's patron.