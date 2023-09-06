Dorchester: Premier Inn plan for former M&S store unveiled
- Published
Plans for a new hotel on the site of a former Marks & Spencer store will be shared with the public.
The major retail space in Dorchester town centre is set to be demolished and replaced with a Premier Inn.
Whitbread, the hotel chain's owner, will unveil its proposal at a drop-in exhibition on Wednesday.
The South Street building has been occupied by a charity since the store in 2020 as part of restructuring plans.
Whitbread purchased the vacant property at the beginning of June 2023 and previously said it proposed "a full demolition and sensitive redevelopment" after the building fell into disrepair.
The 100-bedroom hotel would be expected to bring in £3m per year to the local economy as guests make the most of where they are staying, according to research commissioned by Premier Inn.
Louise Woodruff, property acquisitions manager at Whitbread, said the development site was a "rare opportunity".
"We are investing in the site for the long-term, securing its future use, and creating and supporting jobs in the town centre, which can only be a good thing," she added.
"I'm excited about what we have to offer and am looking forward to sharing our plans with residents, businesses and stakeholders in a couple of weeks' time."
The plans will be on display at the former Marks & Spencer store on Wednesday from 14:00 BST to 19:30.
Members of the public will be able to see the plans, speak to the development team and share their views.
There will also be an online webinar on Thursday from 19:00.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.