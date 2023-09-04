Bournemouth: Man and a woman charged over cliff-side remains find
- Published
A man and a woman have been charged with murder after partial human remains were discovered off a cliff-side path.
A murder investigation was launched after the discovery near Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive, Bournemouth, on 26 August.
Dorset Police identified the victim as Simon Shotton, 49, from the town.
Debbie Ann Pereira, 38, and Benjamin Lee Atkins, 48, both from Bournemouth, are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Det Insp Neil Third said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Simon Shotton and they have been updated with this latest development in our investigation.
"This matter has been the subject of a meticulous and complex investigation and we have now reached the point where charges of murder have been authorised following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.