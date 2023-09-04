Dorset County Hospital charity launches £2.5m appeal
- Published
A £2.5m appeal has been launched to provide enhancements to a planned new hospital emergency department and critical care unit.
Work is due to start on upgrading the facilities at Dorset County Hospital (DCH) in Dorchester next year.
The charity appeal will fund extra resources such as relatives' overnight accommodation and a patient garden.
DCH Charity said the appeal would "significantly enhance patient care and staff welfare".
The £90m project will expand the emergency department which is currently used by 50,000 patients a year - twice the number it was originally intended for.
Along with a new 24-bed critical care unit, it is the largest capital investment at the Dorchester hospital since it opened on the current site in 1998.
Construction of the new units, on part of the site of the former Damers School building, is part of the government's New Hospital Programme.
The charity's three-year appeal is aimed at providing "artistically designed elements" in both new units to help create a "sympathetic and healing environment".
Planned facilities also include rest accommodation and welfare facilities for clinical staff.
'Huge difference'
Dr David Quick, consultant in anaesthetics and critical care medicine, said the charity appeal would provide "add-ons" to the main building project.
"Allowing patients access to natural light and fresh air makes a huge difference for them - and also for families to access an environment to be alone and reflect at really difficult times," he said.
"Looking after our own staff is also such an important thing - to keep the talent we've got and bring in new talent to the area - and all adds to us improving the quality of care for patients."
DCH Charity's Simon Pearson said the fundraising would provide elements "over and above" what is possible from limited NHS budgets.
"To make this appeal successful we need the support of the local community," he added.
He said the money would be raised through applications to charitable trusts, an appeal to local businesses as well as community fundraising.
