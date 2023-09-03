End Of The Road festival takes place in Dorset
A sell-out crowd of 15,000 people flocked to one the the final events of the UK festival season.
The four-day End Of The Road Festival at the Larmer Tree Gardens, near Blandford Forum, Dorset, is now in its 17th year.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra headlined the main Woods Stage on Friday, and Future Islands topped the bill on Saturday.
Wet Leg played a surprise set on Saturday. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard headline later.
The bill also includes Wilco, Angel Olsen, Arooj Aftab, Dungen, Fatoumata Diawara, and Crack Cloud.
In addition to the five music stages it features the Talking Heads stage which is showcasing comedians Bridget Christie, Lou Sanders, and Robin Ince, as well as Turner Prize-winning artist Jeremy Deller.
Ahead of the event festival co-founder Simon Taffe said: "This year's line-up excites me beyond words.
"End Of The Road is all about discovery and I can't wait to welcome a whole host of amazing new acts that have never played before.
"As always, we will be doing everything we can to make it the best year yet, with plenty of surprises to come."
