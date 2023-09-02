Murder arrests over human remains near Bournemouth cliff path
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after human remains were discovered off a cliff-side path in Bournemouth.
The partial remains were found by a member of the public near Manor Steps Zig Zag, off Boscombe Overcliff Drive on 23 August.
Dorset Police said the victim was a 49-year-old man from Bournemouth. His family has been informed.
A 38-year-old-woman and a 48-year-old man from Bournemouth are being held.
Det Insp Neil Third, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Foremost, our thoughts are with the victim's family. We will continue to do all we can to establish the circumstances of the death.
"Now that we have been able to identify the victim following scientific analysis, I am in a position to be more specific about my appeal."
He urged anyone who saw suspicious activity around Manor Steps Zig Zag between 31 July and 26 August to upload information or images to the major incident public portal.
"A number of cordons have been put in place across the Boscombe area and I would like to thank the public for their assistance while officers conduct their detailed enquiries," he added.