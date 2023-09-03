Weymouth town harbour wall repairs to cost around £1m
Around £1m is expected to be spent strengthening a town's harbour wall.
The 235m-long wall in Weymouth runs from Town Bridge in front of the former council offices.
Dorset Council said it has been advised work to repair and strengthen, rather than carry out a complete rebuild, will save time and money, as well as lasting beyond 2060.
The main repairs are due to start in a year to three years' time, with no details of a schedule released yet.
The estimated cost for repairs has been put at £800,000, excluding VAT.
The work on the wall is likely to include raising its height to deal with anticipated higher sea levels in 35-40 years' time.
Dorset Council said they will be using the same company, Hanson, who are demolishing the former Weymouth and Portland Borough Council offices, which will help to "keep costs down".
A council report said: "Utilising the services of one contractor for both the North Quay demolition work and the Wall 4 repair and strengthening work simultaneously, will not only save time and costs, but will also be less disruptive to the public."
Roads are likely to be affected by machinery and boats will have to be moved for part of the duration of the project.
Councillors are being asked to give approval so that some of the work can be started as soon as possible.
